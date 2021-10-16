Mourinho meets McGregor, while Phillips was on TV – Saturday’s sporting social By Press Association October 16, 2021, 5:39 pm Jose Mourinho (left) and Conor McGregor (Dan Mullan/Brian Lawless/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 16. Football Jose Mourinho met Conor McGregor. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) Liam Gallagher enjoyed his Saturday. Don’t you just love football MCFC LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 16, 2021 Mark Lawrenson meets Peaky Blinders. pic.twitter.com/Hq4ZkOFgMs— Mark Lawrenson (@MTLawrenson) October 16, 2021 Kalvin Phillips stepped up for Celebrity Gogglebox. RT if you want @OfficialAitch and @KalvinPhillips on your team!#SquidGame #Gogglebox @SU2CUK pic.twitter.com/NwP4ASIbHz— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) October 15, 2021 Claudio Ranieri took charge of Watford for the first time. Ranieri in the 🏠#WATLIV pic.twitter.com/ZG8qC5EJEp— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 16, 2021 But it was Mohamed Salah who stole the show. STOP THAT, MO SALAH! 🇪🇬👑The footwork is magical, the finish is sublime.He had the Watford defence on strings! 😱 pic.twitter.com/tBWPWWOxeX— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 16, 2021 Wow …. #howgoodwasthat— Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) October 16, 2021 My, my. Mo has morphed into Messi.— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2021 Best player in the world right now @MoSalah #WATLIV— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 16, 2021 Top Team performance mixed with some individual fire 🔥 Enjoy your weekend reds! pic.twitter.com/zNcVAN9pyB— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) October 16, 2021 Happy days! 😄 pic.twitter.com/fBIzuJJYHi— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) October 16, 2021 Mason Greenwood’s screamer for Manchester United also caught the eye. Brilliant brilliant brilliant goal @masongreenwood @ManUtd 🙌🏿— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) October 16, 2021 Maceeeeey 👌🏽⚽️@masongreenwood— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 16, 2021 WOW. What a hit from Greenwood 💥— Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 16, 2021 Millwall showed support for David Brooks. 💙 @DRBrooks15 💙#Millwall pic.twitter.com/3EX4RCCn1Y— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) October 16, 2021 Whose club Bournemouth produced a tribute of their own after scoring at Bristol City. ❤️🍒❤️ https://t.co/Rf3dFTyFwm— David Brooks (@DRBrooks15) October 16, 2021 Boxing Saturday motivation from the Gypsy King. Good Morning! 👑🥊Go smash your goals and objectives today! Wishing everyone a blessed weekend. pic.twitter.com/cue6l8lUm2— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 16, 2021 Formula One Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc turned 24. 𝗕𝗨𝗢𝗡 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗟𝗘𝗦 🥳All the best on your big day from your #ScuderiaFerrari family ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 @charles_leclerc pic.twitter.com/hptZ8kHQhr— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 16, 2021 Charles, we hope you have a day to remember! 🥳#F1 pic.twitter.com/0yfKL34hz8— Formula 1 (@F1) October 16, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlossainz55) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Chef Tuchel cooks up a storm – Tuesday’s sporting social