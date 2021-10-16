Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County’s winless start goes on as St Mirren hold on for victory

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 5:41 pm
Eamonn Brophy was on target for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA).
Eamonn Brophy was on target for St Mirren (Jeff Holmes/PA).

Ross County’s bid for a first cinch Premiership win of the season ended in frustration once again as St Mirren stretched their unbeaten run to six matches with a 3-2 victory.

Leading 3-1 at the break through goals from Eamonn Brophy, Marcus Fraser and Scott Tanser, the visitors withstood late pressure as County attempted to add to Blair Spittal’s 37th-minute strike and Alex Iacovitti’s 66th-minute strike.

But Saints held firm to leave the hosts on just three points from their opening nine matches.

County were after a fast start and nearly went in front with barely three minutes on the clock.

Spittal’s free-kick dropped perfectly for Iacovitti, but St Mirren had a left-off as the defender’s header struck the right-hand post.

But it was the visitors, undefeated since suffering a six-goal thrashing by Celtic, who took the lead after 15 minutes.

Having failed to nullify the threat posed by Ethan Erhahon, the hosts paid the price when he set up Brophy for a shot from the left side of the area that easily beat Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

St Mirren appeared capable of scoring every time they crossed the halfway line, but it was their turn to feel threatened in the 31st minute when Spittal, Harry Paton and Ross Callachan combined to open up the defence in a slick move which ended with the latter forcing a spectacular save from Jak Alnwick.

Three goals then followed in the space of five hectic minutes, with St Mirren claiming the first in the 34th minute when former Staggies full-back Fraser came back to haunt his former club by doubling this side’s lead with a header from Tanser’s cross.

Spittal pulled one back three minutes later, giving Alnwick no chance with a viciously struck free-kick from 25 yards that deflected off the top of the wall.

However, just a minute later the visitors had a third, Tanser beating Maynard-Brewer from the edge of the area after Alnwick had created the opening with a long clearance.

County survived further scares as Brophy twice caught the defence cold only to shoot wide of the target.

But they grabbed a lifeline in the 66th minute when Iacovitti’s glancing header from Harry Clarke’s delivery found the net.

Saints, though, stood firm to close out a third consecutive league win.

