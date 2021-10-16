Brett Pitman earns last-gasp point for Bristol Rovers

Substitute Brett Pitman snatched a last-minute equaliser to earn Bristol Rovers a 2-2 draw at Bradford.

The game was about to move into added time when Pitman rose to meet Antony Evans’ cross and head the ball over the head of goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

Until then Bradford had looked set for their second successive home win.

They dominated the first half and, after keeper James Belshaw blocked Levi Sutton’s shot with his legs, deservedly went in front in the 43rd minute.

Belshaw did well to save defender Yann Songo’o’s header from Callum Cooke’s right-wing corner and Charles Vernam followed up to score from the rebound.

The visitors equalised three minutes after half-time when a corner from the left found Alfie Kilgour unmarked in the area and he headed home.

The Bantams hit back immediately and Andy Cook restored their lead two minutes later, scoring with a close-range shot from Vernam’s left-wing cross.

Bradford went close to adding to their lead, but Rovers always carried a threat and, after Paudie O’Connor blocked Aaron Collins’ goalbound shot, Pitman scored their late equaliser.