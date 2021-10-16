Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oldham boss Keith Curle hails long-overdue home win

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 6:04 pm
Keith Curle’s Oldham beat Stevenage on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keith Curle’s Oldham beat Stevenage on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Delighted Oldham boss Keith Curle saluted a long-overdue home win after his side recorded a 3-0 League Two victory over Stevenage.

An early double from Davis Keillor-Dunn got the hosts off to a flying start on a day when they lifted themselves out of the relegation zone.

It was Oldham’s first league win at Boundary Park since April, with Curle also pleased with his team’s defensive effort.

“That’s definitely been coming,” said Curle. “That’s four clean sheets out of five now too, so I’m delighted.

“Stevenage had been on a decent run as well, but we took our chances really well.

“The players took all our instructions on board throughout and – particularly in the second half – we turned a good footballing team in Stevenage into one that was very predictable.

“We have been threatening to do this, probably for at least the last four matches.

“We’ve been creating good opportunities, but then maybe hitting the wrong side of the post, the goalkeeper has made a great save, or there’s been poor finishing.

“Today we were much more clinical with the chances we had and our gameplan enabled us to be dominant.

“It has been a long time coming this victory here, but it’s about us building on this now.

“The goals we’ve scored and the clean sheets of late show you that the players we’ve got here are taking things on board and that’s exactly what we need.”

Oldham were in cruise control at the interval.

Keillor-Dunn notched twice in the opening 17 minutes – firstly converting Benny Couto’s cross from close range, before then drilling home from outside the box.

Oldham’s victory was effectively sealed in the 58th minute when Congo international Dylan Bahamboula side-stepped goalkeeper Joseph Anang before routinely slotting the ball home.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell rued that early spell when Oldham struck twice to gain the upper hand.

Revell said: “It’s been a very frustrating day.

“When you give two goals away in the opening 10 or 15 minutes, though, you know you’re going to be in for a tough afternoon.

“After that I thought we controlled the game, certainly up until half-time, but it’s hard to break a team down when they’ve got a two-goal lead.

“It’s a poor result but it’s one we can look back at and then it’ll be up to us to bounce back on Tuesday (away to Northampton).

“The early ones were poor goals to concede, full stop.

“You can’t plan for that, but you can try and regroup.

“Again, though, it’s difficult when you’re up against a team who can then sit back and protect what they’ve got.

“We have to be better and improve on this.

“There’s got to be a lot of learning from this too – a performance like this just can’t happen at this level.”

