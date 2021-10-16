Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Colchester boss Hayden Mullins praises the quality of Sylvester Jasper’s winner

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 6:12 pm
Colchester manager Hayden Mullins celebrated success over Harrogate (Nigel French/PA)

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins praised the quality of his side’s winner after they beat high-flying Harrogate 1-0 at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Substitute Sylvester Jasper bagged an 88th-minute winner for the U’s with a fine low strike after Brendan Wiredu’s breathless run from inside his own half had set up the chance.

Colchester had come close to scoring two minutes earlier when Jasper rattled the crossbar with a free-kick, while Frank Nouble also missed a gilt-edged chance.

Mullins said: “It was a fantastic goal to win it – the way we scored was a fantastic way to win a game. The run from Brendan was brilliant and he’s got so much of that in his locker.

“He’s such an explosive player and when he does get going, he’s hard to stop. He found the pass for Sylv (Jasper) whose finish was excellent.

“I think the boys have been very good and focused the whole week. We knew we were coming up against a very good side.

“Harrogate have shown over the past couple of weeks that they’re a tough, tough side to break down and to beat.

“They scored six in their last game and we knew they were going to be a tough test. We went up against them and matched them and from the beginning of the game, we were positive and had a threat up there.”

Harrogate had come close to scoring in the 65th minute when substitute Lloyd Kerry’s close-range shot crashed against the underside of the crossbar, after great skill by Jack Diamond.

The visitors, who had thrashed Scunthorpe 6-1 seven days earlier, had also gone close in an even first half when Will Smith’s header from George Thomson’s corner was saved by Colchester keeper Shamal George.

But Harrogate boss Simon Weaver admitted his side were found wanting./

He said: “It was a test that we didn’t pass today. It was a test of the mentality after last week’s big win.

“I’d never say our lads have been arrogant at all but the tempo of the game was slower and it was almost like we were picking and choosing our time to win the game. You can end up losing games like that.

“It was a dead atmosphere with no music in the stadium, very quiet and we got sucked into that malaise.

“We allowed ourselves to do that – we didn’t dominate proceedings and we allowed them to grow in stature.

“It was loose, it wasn’t disciplined with that defensive side on that occasion and we didn’t have enough oomph in our game.

“We lacked the usual energy that’s created a bit of a reputation for ourselves at this level and been our identity. It’s not part of us, pontificating over everything.”

