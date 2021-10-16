Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nigel Clough makes admission after Mansfield lose at Northampton

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 6:20 pm
Nigel Clough saw his Mansfield side lose 2-0 at Northampton (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough took responsibility for picking the wrong team after his side’s poor run of form continued with defeat against Northampton.

The Stags’ winless run stretched to 12 games in all competitions with a toothless display at Sixfields as defenders Aaron McGowan and Fraser Horsfall struck in either half for Northampton.

Mansfield are only outside the League Two relegation zone on goal difference and Clough admitted: “Just about everything went wrong to be honest. Certainly the performance and our endeavour to score a goal at any time in the game was bitterly disappointing.

“We played with two strikers up front and had the odd skirmish in their penalty area but nothing sustained.

“It was a gamble to move Oli Hawkins back up front from centre-half in order to try and get a goal but it certainly didn’t work because we didn’t look like scoring for large parts of the game despite playing 4-4-2 with attacking players.

“I’ll take responsibility for that because I probably picked the wrong formation and wrong team in trying to be positive.

“I should have stuck three in the middle of the midfield with a bit more pace out wide but we had such a good week’s training working on a 4-4-2 after finishing well last Saturday.

“We hoped to take it into today’s game but it didn’t work out like that. We should have had a penalty in the last few minutes but I don’t think we did enough to score a goal during the game.”

Northampton moved back into the top 10 with the win and manager Jon Brady said: “It was a strong afternoon for us and I thought all 11 players who started were really good and really intense.

“We were much better out of possession with things that we have needed to improve, like stopping crosses and showing more intensity in doing that.

“There was a lot of talk through the week about the manner of the goals we have conceded recently because earlier in the season we weren’t doing things like that and those type of goals weren’t happening.

“We had that intensity and that desire today to not stop them having many chances. They had one header in the first half from a cross but apart from that they didn’t have anything else all afternoon so that was really strong from the boys.

“It was really important to keep that clean sheet. It was heart in mouth at the end when the referee gave them a penalty but we’ve looked at it back and it was just outside the box so fair play to the officials, it was a good decision.”

