Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Steve Evans thinks Sunderland ‘rode their luck’ in win over his Gillingham side

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 6:33 pm
Steve Evans’ Gillingham lost to Sunderland (Steven Paston/PA)
Steve Evans’ Gillingham lost to Sunderland (Steven Paston/PA)

Gillingham manager Steve Evans believes 10-man Sunderland “rode their luck” as his side lost 2-1 to the Black Cats at Priestfield.

Sunderland moved up to fourth in League One despite Danny Lloyd’s penalty putting the Gills ahead.

Goals from Aiden O’Brien and Tom Flanagan gave Sunderland the comeback victory, despite Elliot Embleton’s red card reducing the visitors to 10 men with 23 minutes remaining.

Evans said: “Sunderland rode their luck.

“We should be winning this game as comfortably as we’ve won all season, but we didn’t take our chances.

“We cannot give any more in terms of effort – the group gave everything they’ve got, and Sunderland will never get a battering like that all season and still come away with the points.

“Lee (Johnson) just said to me ‘We got away with that’, and we’ve dominated from start to finish, but you’d say the two goals we gave away are disappointing.

“Today just reminds me that we must have run over five or six black cats in June and July because I don’t understand why the referee has only added on four minutes at the end.

“He’s warned their goalkeeper three times for time-wasting, we’ve had substitutes, we’ve had two goals, we’ve had a sending off, and he still only adds four minutes.

“Listen to the words, FA: pathetic decision.”

Evans’ side took the lead after 25 minutes when Lloyd fired home from a penalty kick after Luke O’Nien tripped Stuart O’Keefe in the box.

Sunderland equalised three minutes into first-half stoppage time after O’Brien poked Dan Neil’s cross home before Flanagan scored the winner from Alex Pritchard’s delivery nine minutes into the second half.

Embleton saw red for a sliding tackle on Jack Tucker, but the Gills failed to capitalise.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said: “To be fair, I thought we were excellent in the first 25 minutes of the second half, that was us.

“It was a tough game against a side who will cause teams in this league problems, especially at home, so I’m really pleased to come out with three points.

“I’m not sure we weren’t at the races in the first half. Gillingham dropped off, and it was difficult. Every time we did get an opportunity to execute a final ball, the quality wasn’t there.

“We actually played some nice patterns but not as quickly as we normally do, therefore we’ve got to be better than we were in the first half.

“I wasn’t pleased with the performance, but the timing of the goal allowed us to be objective and not emotive at half-time.

“I’m not sure you can appeal it (Embleton’s red card), but it’s what the referee interprets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal