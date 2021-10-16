Micky Mellon delighted Tranmere finally take away league victory at Carlisle

Micky Mellon was delighted Tranmere finally ended their away hoodoo with a 1-0 win at managerless Carlisle.

The Merseyside outfit had failed to win on the road in League Two, and more worryingly score, so far this season.

But Rod McDonald turned Kieron Morris’ cross into his own net before Morris later missed a penalty at Brunton Park.

“It would have been nice to score more goals but we’ve kept another clean sheet,” said Mellon.

“We could have made it a lot more comfortable for ourselves but we kept going and got over the line which is the important thing at the end.

“We started the game poorly, we weren’t on the front foot. We spoke at half-time and we needed a bit more quality in order to try and get that first goal.

“I thought we came out the traps like lightning and I thought it was a matter of time until the goal came.

“Then it came and we kept going. The penalty came at a good time for us but unfortunately we missed it.

“You give them a lift because they’re still in it after it looked like they were out of it. It’s a massive three points for us.”

Carlisle started life after Chris Beech with another frustrating defeat.

Beech was relieved of his duties after being hammered 3-0 at Bristol Rovers last time out.

Gavin Skelton is in caretaker charge, and he said: “When it’s not happening for you, it’s not happening. You’ve got to keep your head up and keep going.

“We knew they might have a bit of possession, but I didn’t feel any danger. We need to build that momentum and pressure to get the crowd behind us and to give the players that confidence.

“We were pleased with the performance and we thought we would get the first goal and really kick on from there.

“They got the own goal and then it’s backs to the wall in terms of getting that confidence. They had a wobble for three or four minutes, the penalty’s a great save.

“I thought we were composed but it’s all about confidence when you’re driving through have a shot, don’t drop it off to someone else. When the cross is coming in go and attack it.

“It’s small margins in football, they miss the penalty and you think it’ll give us a lift but unfortunately we’re on the wrong end of it.”