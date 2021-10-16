Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tam Courts hails connection between Dundee United players and fans after victory

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 7:13 pm
Tam Courts’ Dundee United are up to third (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tam Courts’ Dundee United are up to third (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tam Courts hailed a growing connection between his Dundee United side and their fans following their stunning 3-0 victory over Hibernian.

A first-half strike from Nicky Clark and goals after the break from Ryan Edwards and Kieran Freeman earned the Tannadice side a thoroughly-deserved win at Easter Road.

The Tangerines are now up to third in the Premiership but Courts is refusing to get carried away and, instead, is happy to see the supporters getting behind his new regime.

The United manager said: “The longer we work together, the better an understanding that the players have got of what is expected of them from a shape and formation perspective.

“The boys are giving it absolutely everything for each other so it’s nice to see them getting a reward.

“I don’t really pay attention to the league table because what we are trying to do is be mindful of our own targets.

“So the weekly league position is not really what we are paying attention to.

“I think the fans are enjoying first and foremost the players being committed to each other and giving absolutely everything, regardless of whether they are playing against teams at the top or bottom.

“Their efforts and energy levels are through the roof every game and that’s the minimum that the fans expect.

“And the fans are responding to the effort and it’s good to send them away happy.

“There’s a good connection there. Like fans at any football club their expectations are pretty simple – they just want people to give absolutely everything, which these players do.”

By contrast, Hibs counterpart Jack Ross was scathing in his criticism of his side, who have now suffered back-to-back defeats to slip to fifth in the table.

He said: “It was the worst version of ourselves. We strive a lot to be the best version but today we were lazy, slow and selfish in our play.

“When you do that you produce that type of performance and subsequently the result.

“I’ve no qualms over the result. We deserved to lose the game and we deserved to lose it in that manner.

“It was way below the standards we’ve been at for a long time, and now we’ve got to respond to that.

“Don’t dramatise it. Lazy is an expression to say they haven’t worked hard enough, and I’ve told them that.

“I’m just giving an answer to the question because they didn’t work hard enough in all aspects of their play.

“Why? That’s the question I’ll have to find the answer to over the course of the week.

“It was just way below the standards we’ve been at and have been fairly consistently.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal