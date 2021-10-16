We dominated the game – Bradford boss Derek Adams rues late Rovers leveller

Bradford boss Derek Adams admitted his side should have had the points sewn up long before Brett Pitman’s last-gasp equaliser for Bristol Rovers.

The hosts had to settle for a 2-2 draw when substitute Pitman headed Antony Evans’ cross over goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell.

Bradford took the lead in the 43rd minute when keeper James Belshaw saved Yann Songo’o’s close-range header and Charles Vernam scored from the rebound.

Defender Alfie Kilgour equalised with a header three minutes after half-time, only for leading scorer Andy Cook to restore Bradford’s lead with a poacher’s finish from Vernam’s cross two minutes later.

However, the home side could not see out the game.

Adams said: “It was a very good performance. We passed the ball well and created so many good chances. It was a joy to watch and we should have been out of sight at half-time.

“We dominated the game and played as well as I have seen us play this season in large spells of the game.

“They scored a goal at the start of the second half and then we got angry, got back in front and should have scored more than our two goals which allowed them to score a killer equaliser with a fantastic header.

“We are disappointed with a point – we should have had three.”

Rovers manager Joey Barton said: “We were not at the races in the first half, we couldn’t get going, but there was only one goal in it.

“We made some tactical changes at half-time and we improved in the second half. We got the ball down and started to pass it. We played our best football when we were 2-1 down.

“It was certainly an improved performance in the second half and that gave us the platform to create chances and the goals came after that.

“We gained a hard-earned point and it was a wonderful goal from Brett Pitman.”