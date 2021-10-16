Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Savannah Marshall makes quick work of Lolita Muzeya in first title defence

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 10:08 pm
Savannah Marshall celebrates victory over Lolita Muzeya (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Savannah Marshall celebrates victory over Lolita Muzeya (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title by stopping Zambian challenger Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds in Newcastle.

The Hartlepool fighter, who is unbeaten in her professional career, was making the first defence of the title she won almost exactly a year ago and it did not last long.

Savannah Marshall (left) stopped Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds
Savannah Marshall (left) stopped Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It was a big step up in class for Muzeya and, although she came out with all guns blazing, she quickly ran out of steam and the referee stepped in just before the end of the second round.

Marshall, 30, is now set for a super-fight against American Claressa Shields, and the pair will fight on the same card in December.

A bullish Marshall told Sky Sports: “Claressa couldn’t last two minutes with me, let alone two rounds.”

Hughie Fury (left) defeated Christian Hammer
Hughie Fury (left) defeated Christian Hammer (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It was a good night for trainer Peter Fury, whose son Hughie defeated Christian Hammer in a heavyweight contest that ended when the Romanian retired through injury after a bruising fifth round.

Hughie Fury, who has set his sights on emulating cousin Tyson as a world champion, said: “I was very easy in there, I was going through the gears.

“We had a lot more gears to offer. The stoppage was coming no matter what. He was getting hit constantly.”

