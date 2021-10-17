Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Celtic will build on strong performance as season continues – Ange Postecoglou

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 10:24 am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates victory at Fir Park (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates victory at Fir Park (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou claimed his team were only showing the building blocks of what they can achieve after a comfortable 2-0 win at Motherwell.

Postecoglou praised his side’s “outstanding goals” after Jota finished well following an incisive through ball from Tom Rogic, and David Turnbull swerved a long-range effort into the top corner past a bemused Liam Kelly.

Celtic cut the gap on cinch Premiership leaders Rangers to four points with the top half of the table wide open and Postecoglou believes his side will go from strength to strength.

“We are just beginning,” Postecoglou said. “Whatever we are doing now, I know we will be better moving forward.

“We are just beginning to see the foundation of what we are trying to build.

“That doesn’t excuse us not winning games of football and not being in a better position and the mistakes we have made.

“But that for me is the reality – I know that we will be a much better team as the season goes on and players get even more understanding and belief in what we are trying to do.

“That’s not taking anything away from this performance, it was a really strong performance.”

Motherwell did not manage a shot on target while Celtic had seven – and 18 efforts in total.

But home boss Graham Alexander took plenty of encouragement from his side’s organisation.

Alexander felt Motherwell should have had a free-kick for a foul from Kyogo Furuhashi on Callum Slattery just before Jota’s 17th-minute opener and were denied a “blatant” penalty when Boli Bolingoli handled at 2-0.

And he felt the game could have been different if those key moments had gone for his team.

He added on Motherwell’s Twitter video: “They try to move you all over the place and drag you all over. I thought the discipline from the players was excellent.

“They had the ball but it was where we wanted them to have it and they didn’t penetrate the areas that hurt us. I can’t remember Liam Kelly making many saves.

“We just needed to get on the end of a few of those balls – certainly in the first half – that flashed across their goal at 0-0.

“But if we defend and have that discipline and focus in all our other games we know the quality we have will help us win points.”

