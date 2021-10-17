Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Zlatan takes flight as Neville and Carragher clash – Sunday’s Sporting Social

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 6:00 pm Updated: October 17, 2021, 6:02 pm
Zlatan Ibrahimovic took off and Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clashed (Niall Carson/Peter Byrne/PA)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic took off and Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher clashed (Niall Carson/Peter Byrne/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 17.

Football

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher tussled over Manchester United’s form.

David De Gea vowed United would stick together.

Bayern Munich ran riot at Bayer Leverkusen.

Mohamed Salah enjoyed reflecting on his fine goal against Watford.

Zlatan took off.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s record at the Great South run.

Rugby Union

Happy 25th birthday George Furbank.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen enjoyed his “phenomenal” European Championship battle with Gerwyn Price.

Formula One

Happy 42nd birthday to 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

Alex Albon and George Russell enjoyed some live football.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was thankful for his birthday messages.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed success at Valderrama.

Paul McGinley compared the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]