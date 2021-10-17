Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ruben Neves hails the Bruno bounce after comeback victory against Aston Villa

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 10:34 pm
Ruben Neves’ free-kick hit Matt Targett on its way in (Nick Potts/PA)
Ruben Neves hailed Wolves’ Bruno bounce after his dramatic late winner at Aston Villa.

The midfielder’s deflected injury-time free-kick saw Wolves recover from 2-0 down to snatch an incredible 3-2 victory.

Romain Saiss and Conor Coady had hauled Wolves level in the final 10 minutes after Danny Ings and John McGinn gave Villa a commanding lead.

Wolves have now won four of their last five games to breathe life into their season under boss Bruno Lage, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer.

The club had started to drift under Nuno but Wolves are now eighth in the Premier League.

Neves said: “Since I came here, we’ve always spoken about bouncing back. We didn’t have a great season last year, so we all wanted to bounce back again.

“There’s been some changes of course and a new way to play, a new manager.

“We are working really well and are trying to get as many points as we want. Think game by game as we always do. That’s our main target.

“Now we are doing OK and that’s the main thing. When things don’t go well, bounce back. That’s what we want to do.”

Wolves reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2020 having finished seventh in the Premier League in 2018-19.

They go to Leeds on Saturday but Neves insisted Wolves cannot consider a return to Europe yet.

“We go game-by-game. We don’t think about it,” said the 24-year-old. “We know we can do really good things here, because of the way we are.

“If we keep working like we are doing, we will be OK and have a good season but we don’t think where we will finish because it’s only the start.

“We know we can win every single game and we will work for that, but this is the Premier League and you never know what can happen.”

The Portugal international was credited with the goal despite a huge deflection off Matt Targett having seen McGinn’s strike hit him to give Villa their 2-0 lead.

He added: “We got the three points which is the most important thing. I’m not worried if it’s my goal or not, their second goal was a deflection as well – and it was off me – so maybe I got the revenge at the end.”

