The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 7:14 am
Cameron Norrie, of Britain, reacts (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Cameron Norrie became the first Brit to win tennis’s “fifth-major” by fighting back for a storming three-set victory over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Sunday.

In football, Steve Bruce surveyed the wreckage of Newcastle’s big day and insisted the club could drag itself out of another Premier League relegation hole following a 3-2 home defeat by Tottenham.

In rugby union, England star Maro Itoje made a try-scoring return to the Gallagher Premiership as rampant Saracens humiliated rock-bottom Bath with a 71-17 victory at the Recreation Ground while leaders Leicester demolished Worcester 48-3 at Sixways to make it five wins in a row.

Here PA Media look a the sporting weekend in pictures.

Newcastle’s new owners were left with little doubt as to the task ahead of them as they watched a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham in a game delayed for 20 minutes by a medical emergency in the crowd.

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Medical personal are called to assist a fan in the stands during the Premier League match at St. James’ Park (PA Images/Owen Humphreys)

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended the second-longest losing streak in NFL history as Matthew Wright’s last-gasp field goal sealed a stunning 23-20 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Sunday’s all-Florida clash in London.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins – NFL London Games 2021 – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Jacksonville Jaguars’ James Robinson (right) is tackled by Miami Dolphins’ Noah Igbinoghene (left) and Jaelan Phillips during the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (PA Images/Adam Davy)

Leicester brought Manchester United’s record away run to a crashing end as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men collapsed during a chaotic end to a thrilling clash.

Leicester City v Manchester United – Premier League – King Power Stadium
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his side’s Premier League defeat at Leicester (PA Images/Mike Egerton)

In rugby union, England star Maro Itoje made a try-scoring return to the Gallagher Premiership as rampant Saracens humiliated rock-bottom Bath with a 71-17 victory at the Recreation Ground.

Bath Rugby v Saracens – Gallagher Premiership – Recreation Ground
England forward Maro Itoje made a try-scoring return to the Gallagher Premiership as rampant Saracens humiliated rock-bottom Bath with a 71-17 victory at the Recreation Ground (PA Images/David Davies)

Ben Swift extended his already long stay in the British national champion’s jersey with victory in the men’s road race after Pfeiffer Georgi claimed her maiden women’s title in Lincoln.

British Cycling National Road Championships 2021 – Road Race – Lincoln
Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Ben Swift wins the men’s road race during the British Cycling National Championships Road Race in Lincoln PA Images/Tim Goode)

Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title and maintained her unbeaten record by stopping Zambian challenger Lolita Muzeya inside two rounds in Newcastle.

Hughie Fury v Christian Hammer – Utilita Arena
Savannah Marshall celebrates victory by knock-out over Lolita Muzeya in their WBO middleweight championship of the world contest at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle. (PA Images/Owen Humphreys)

Eshaada just edged out Albaflora in a thrilling finish to the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot. The two protagonists pulled away from Aidan O’Brien’s odds-on market leader Snowfall, who was disappointing in third.

Qipco British Champions Day – Ascot
Eshaada, ridden by Jim Crowley (left) wins the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes with Albaflora ridden by Rossa Ryan second during the Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot (PA Images/Steve Paston)

Rory McIlroy put his Ryder Cup pain behind him to join a select band of players with 20 PGA victories with a one-stroke win in the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on
Sunday.

Starting the day two shots behind leader Rickie Fowler, the former world number one – whose ranking has slipped to 14th during a troubled 2021 – carded a superb six-under 66 to end on 25-under par for his second victory of 2021.

Rory McIlroy with the CJ Cup (David Becker/AP)
Rory McIlroy with the CJ Cup (David Becker/AP)

