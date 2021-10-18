Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gareth Southgate to discuss biennial World Cups with Arsene Wenger this week

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 10:16 am
Gareth Southgate and national team coaches from around the world have invited to discuss FIFA’s post-2024 calendar plans (Nick Potts/PA)
England boss Gareth Southgate and other national team coaches will have the chance to discuss FIFA’s plans for the future of men’s international football this week.

World football’s governing body has set up online videoconferences to enable every international team coach the opportunity to hear about its post-2024 calendar proposals, which include biennial World Cups.

The discussions will be led by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s chief of global football development, who has helped to shape the men’s calendar proposals.

“As a coach of the men’s national teams, their input is essential,” Wenger said.

“Opportunities for us to come together are few and far between, but we must embrace these occasions as such dialogue helps us all to protect the unique place that football has in the world and to make it truly global.”

FIFA’s plans include a men’s tournament every June, mandatory 25-day rest periods for players after their involvement in tournaments, and cutting the number of qualifying matches and the number of international breaks during a season.

Closing the gap between World Cups from four years to two has proved the most controversial aspect of the plans.

The International Olympic Committee said on Saturday it shared concerns raised by other bodies, including European football confederation UEFA, over FIFA’s plans.

The IOC called for a “wider consultation, including with athletes’ representatives, which has obviously not taken place”.

UEFA doubled down on its opposition to the plans on Friday, saying it would stand against them “until common sense prevails and they are dropped”.

