Taylor Perry a fitness doubt for Cheltenham ahead of Morecambe visit

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 11:52 am
Cheltenham midfielder Taylor Perry is being assessed on a hip problem (Ashley Western/PA)
Cheltenham have a doubt over midfielder Taylor Perry ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Morecambe.

Perry was forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Accrington because of a hip problem and continues to be assessed.

Ellis Chapman impressed after coming off the bench, so is on stand-by to fill in again should Perry not be match fit.

Midfielder Liam Sercombe missed the Accrington game with a groin injury, with Dan Cowley making his league debut and so he could be involved again but defender Charlie Raglan (knee) remains sidelined.

Morecambe will check on full-back Ryan McLaughlin ahead of the trip to Gloucestershire.

McLaughlin missed the 3-2 defeat at Burton on Friday night having picked up a groin strain while on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Fellow defender Greg Leigh returned from a four-match absence with a hamstring injury to come off the bench during the second half at the Pirelli Stadium, so should be involved again.

Forwards Jon Obika (hamstring), Courtney Duffus (thigh) and Shayon Harrison (broken toe) are all stepping up their own recovery.

