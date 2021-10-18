Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Last year I couldn’t put my socks on – Joe Truman back after injury nightmare

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 12:04 pm
Joe Truman has battled a back injury for almost two years (Martin Rickett/PA)
Joe Truman will race at the UCI Track World Championships in Roubaix this week hoping a two-year career-threatening injury nightmare is over.

The 24-year-old sprinter was in the thick of the selection fight for the Tokyo Olympics – rivalling Jason Kenny’s times on track – when he began to feel back pain in the summer of 2019.

Initial scans failed to identify the problem before the pandemic threw Truman another curveball as access to support was dramatically reduced.

Truman competed in his first event in more than 20 months when he raced at the European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerland a little over a week ago, part of a team sprint that finished fourth while taking 12th in the individual event.

With much of the Tokyo team taking a post-Olympic break, Truman now heads to Roubaix as the senior rider in a young sprint squad that also includes Ali Fielding, Hayden Norris and Hamish Turnbull.

“Every race is a bonus now,” he added. “At one point I genuinely thought I wouldn’t be riding anymore.

“At the Euros I really just went out there to enjoy it. I think it was the first team sprint day I truly enjoyed. In the past I always worried there were others who could go faster, but this time I treated it as a bonus.”

Lauren Bate, Sophie Capewell, Blaine Ridge-Davis and Milly Tanner will compete in the women’s sprint, looking to build on the fourth place they took in Grenchen.

Women’s sprinting has been British Cycling’s weak spot in recent years – they failed to qualify for the team event in Tokyo – but this emerging quartet, all aged between 21 and 23, offer hope ahead of Paris.

“I think it shows in our results that we’re getting much stronger and we’re pushing for those top times,” Tanner said. “It’s a really exciting place to be and it’s an exciting team to be a part of.

“Every time you get selected it’s almost like that’s the hardest part because it’s such a strong team. Hopefully we can use that to push each other on more.”

