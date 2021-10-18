Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sutton sweat on Craig Eastmond fitness ahead of Swindon clash

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 12:38 pm
Craig Eastmond is a doubt for the match against Swindon (PA)
Craig Eastmond is a doubt for the match against Swindon (PA)

Midfielder Craig Eastmond is a doubt for Sutton’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Swindon at Gander Green Lane.

Eastmond was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Crawley at the weekend after picking up an injury in training, so Harry Beautyman is likely to retain his place.

Defender Jonathan Barden returned on the bench at the weekend after being sidelined since September by a hamstring injury and will hope for some minutes to aid his recovery.

Back-up goalkeeper Brad House remains out, so Harry Palmer will continue to provide cover for Dean Bouzanis.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner will have a full squad to choose from.

He could opt to freshen things up from the weekend draw with Rochdale, with full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Jonny Williams pushing for starts after making an impact off the bench.

Garner will also have a tough decision to make in goal, with Jojo Wollacott back in the mix after being away with Ghana and deputy Lewis Ward performing strongly in his absence.

Midfielder Anthony Grant is available again following international duty with Jamaica.

