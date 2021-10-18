Sutton sweat on Craig Eastmond fitness ahead of Swindon clash

Midfielder Craig Eastmond is a doubt for Sutton’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Swindon at Gander Green Lane.

Eastmond was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Crawley at the weekend after picking up an injury in training, so Harry Beautyman is likely to retain his place.

Defender Jonathan Barden returned on the bench at the weekend after being sidelined since September by a hamstring injury and will hope for some minutes to aid his recovery.

Back-up goalkeeper Brad House remains out, so Harry Palmer will continue to provide cover for Dean Bouzanis.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner will have a full squad to choose from.

He could opt to freshen things up from the weekend draw with Rochdale, with full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Jonny Williams pushing for starts after making an impact off the bench.

Garner will also have a tough decision to make in goal, with Jojo Wollacott back in the mix after being away with Ghana and deputy Lewis Ward performing strongly in his absence.

Midfielder Anthony Grant is available again following international duty with Jamaica.