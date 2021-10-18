Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Curtis Campher takes four wickets in four balls as Ireland roll Holland for 106

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 12:48 pm
Curtis Campher, right, had plenty to celebrate against Holland (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Curtis Campher, right, had plenty to celebrate against Holland (Mike Hewitt/PA)

Ireland’s Curtis Campher became only the third player in history to take four wickets in four balls in a Twenty20 International against Holland in the T20 World Cup early stages.

Campher’s achievement puts him on a list of three, with Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga the only other two bowlers to have achieved the feat.

The wickets all fell in a single over as the Netherlands fell from 51 for two to 51 for six, and included county cricketers Ryan Ten Doeschate and Roelof Van Der Merwe.

The first wicket had to be reviewed by captain Andy Balbirnie for a possible caught behind after initially being signalled wide, with UltraEdge confirming the ball had caught Colin Ackermann’s bat on the way through to wicketkeeper Neil Rock.

Ryan Ten Doeschate’s poor run of form extended into the tournament as he became the second wicket, trapped lbw first ball.

The hat-trick ball, the wicket of Scott Edwards, also had to be reviewed after given not out by on-field umpire Rod Tucker, the eventual lbw verdict giving Campher the highly-coveted three from three.

Van Der Merwe then followed the next ball, dragging the ball on to his stumps to complete four in four for the 22-year-old Johannesburg-born seamer.

He finished with four for 26 as Holland were bowled out for 106, opener Max O’Dowd providing the only resistance of note with 51.

