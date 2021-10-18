Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oldham manager Keith Curle could pick unchanged side against Walsall

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 1:00 pm
Keith Curle’s Oldham won their first home league win of the season last time out (Martin Rickett/PA)
Keith Curle’s Oldham won their first home league win of the season last time out (Martin Rickett/PA)

Oldham manager Keith Curle could stick to a winning formula for the visit of Walsall in Sky Bet League Two.

But Curle may decide to recall striker Hallam Hope to his starting XI after he came off the bench in the last two games, including the Latics’ first home league win of the season against Stevenage on Saturday.

Hope came on as a late substitute in the 3-0 victory at the weekend, as did midfielder Harry Vaughan, who returned from international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-19s and is also pushing for a start.

Youth team scholar Joe Edwards was an unused substitute at the weekend and the midfielder has one eye on his Oldham debut as they look to make it three matches unbeaten after moving out of the relegation zone.

Walsall forward Conor Wilkinson is hoping to force his way into the starting line-up at Boundary Park.

Wilkinson made a bright impact when coming off the bench for the last 35 minutes in Saturday’s goalless draw at Leyton Orient and he had the Saddlers’ best chance to break the deadlock.

The 26-year-old made his first appearance after an eight-game absence during the previous game with Salford, where he scored a late winner.

Walsall go into the game 18th in the table – three places above Tuesday night’s opponents – looking for their first away win of the campaign, while Oldham are two points further back with a chance to leapfrog the visitors with a win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]