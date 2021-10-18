Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ronan Curtis returns to contention as Portsmouth take on Ipswich

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 1:22 pm
Ronan Curtis served out a one-match ban for collecting five yellow cards (John Walton/PA)
Portsmouth will have Ronan Curtis available again following suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Ipswich.

Winger Curtis missed the 4-1 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday as he served a one-game ban for accumulating five cautions.

Defender Connor Ogilvie, a summer signing from Gillingham, returned from a quad injury for a first appearance since early September and could be involved again.

Forward Ellis Harrison (ankle) and defender Paul Downing (hamstring) both continue their recovery.

Former Portsmouth manager Paul Cook will face one of his old clubs aiming to produce a response after throwing away a two-goal lead in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Cambridge.

Sone Aluko could keep his place in attack after scoring twice in the first half, while playmaker Bersant Celina should start, having come off the bench for the closing stages following his return from international duty with Kosovo.

Midfielder Lee Evans missed the match as his wife was being induced, while forward Joe Pigott was on compassionate leave following the death of his father, so it remains to be seen if either will be involved.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton (adductor), left-back Hayden Coulson (thigh) and midfielder Tom Carroll (hip) all continue to be assessed.

