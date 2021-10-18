Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes believes clean sheets are key to success for West Ham

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 1:42 pm
West Ham manager David Moyes wants more consistency from his team (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham manager David Moyes believes consistency and clean sheets are the key to success this season.

The 1-0 win at Everton was only the third time in their last 19 Premier League matches stretching back to March they had shut out their opponents.

It was a failing which cost them a shot at Champions League qualification as they fell away from the top four in the final couple of months of last season.

After both their defeats so far the Hammers have bounced back with a win and while that is important for Moyes, he is targeting an improvement.

“I don’t know my record at Everton but I don’t think we lost too many back-to-back games,” he said after beating his former club.

“To have success you have to try to do it. Overall you are desperately trying to build on it.

“I have been disappointed we have been conceding goals. It was a good clean sheet and we need more as the season goes on.

“If we are to be successful we have to be better at it. I thought all the players contributed to that clean sheet.”

While he credited the team for the defensive performance Moyes believes centre-back remains a key position.

Kurt Zouma has impressed having arrived from Chelsea for £30million in the summer and has moved ahead of Craig Dawson and Issa Diop in the pecking order but his manager will not allow the 26-year-old to get too comfortable.

“I felt bringing Kurt in we need to step up and I want to raise the bar again so the next change I get, if I can bring in another Kurt Zouma-type, it will continue to bring standards up,” he added.

“He was successful at Chelsea but I want Kurt to feel under pressure with the centre-halves we have got.

“If I had to pick out anyone apart from Declan (Rice), the centre-halves – whatever two I have selected – have been in top form.”

Rice has continued his Euro 2020 form with England in the summer into the new season and Moyes could not be happier, although even the 22-year-old is not exempt from being asked to produce more.

“It would be very hard to say how good he was (against Everton). He was excellent. For me he was head and shoulders above anybody on the pitch,” said the Hammers boss.

“I don’t know if I could speak highly enough of Declan but I’d be saying that about most of the season.

“There have been games where I think he could have stepped up a little bit more but there is big improvement in Declan and obviously that’s good for us.”

