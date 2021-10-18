Barrow boss Mark Cooper has injury concerns ahead of Scunthorpe clash

Barrow manager Mark Cooper will assess a number of players who are closing in on a return to action ahead of the visit of Scunthorpe.

Connor Brown (groin), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Luke James (foot) and Dimitri Sea (hamstring) are all regaining fitness, but no date has been set for their possible involvement with the matchday squad.

Matt Platt (back) is also making good progress, but Tom Beadling (knee), Mike Jones (Achilles) and Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) remain a little further away from potential returns to action.

Cooper named just six substitutes for Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two.

Scunthorpe defender Manny Onariase believes he will be fit for the trip to Cumbria after returning to action in the weekend’s defeat to Forest Green Rovers.

Onariase recovered from a hamstring injury to feature on Saturday and told the club’s website that he was “feeling good” after completing 90 minutes.

Fellow defender Harry Davis was forced off on Saturday after a stray elbow aggravated a head injury, while Alfie Beestin only played the last 30 minutes due to illness.

Harry Bunn is close to making a return after ankle trouble, while Alex Perry (groin), Alex Kenyon (thigh) and Ross Millen (illness) will be assessed before manager Neil Cox names his squad.