QPR could turn to Jimmy Dunne for Blackburn visit

Jimmy Dunne could come into contention to start as QPR bid to hit back to form when they host Blackburn in Tuesday’s Championship clash.

Wing-back Sam McCallum managed an hour’s action before being replaced by Dunne in Saturday’s 4-1 west London derby thumping by Fulham.

McCallum has only just returned from hamstring trouble, and might not be ready to start again from the off.

Lee Wallace and Sam Field remain long-term absentees.

Harry Pickering could return to action for Blackburn after illness.

The 22-year-old defender sat out Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Coventry due to tonsillitis.

Tayo Edun replaced Pickering for the Coventry draw, and will be in contention to feature again.

Reda Khadra is also available again after a minor illness.