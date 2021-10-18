Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Conor McLaughlin set to continue after strong second debut for Fleetwood

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 3:26 pm
Conor McLaughlin, right, could feature again for Fleetwood (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Conor McLaughlin, right, could feature again for Fleetwood (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Conor McLaughlin should continue in defence for Fleetwood’s League One clash with Burton on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland star enjoyed a fine second debut in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Crewe, helping secure Fleetwood’s first clean sheet of the league campaign.

The 30-year-old is back at Fleetwood for his second spell after two years at Sunderland came to an end.

Fellow defenders Darnell Johnson (Achilles) and Brad Halliday (knee) will both miss the rest of the season.

Kane Hemmings will come into contention to start for Burton.

The striker came off the bench in Friday’s 3-2 win over Morecambe having beaten a calf concern.

Winger Danny Rowe could feature should boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looks to rotate his resources.

Terry Taylor put in a solid cameo against Morecambe and will be pushing for a start, but John Brayford is a long-term absentee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal