Sam Baldock to miss Derby’s clash with Luton

Sam Baldock will miss Derby’s Sky Bet Championship game against Luton.

The striker suffered a broken nose in the goalless draw at Preston on Saturday and the extent of the damage is still yet to be confirmed.

Defender Nathan Byrne is available again after being banned for the stalemate at Deepdale.

Colin Kazim-Richards (Achilles) remains out but the forward could be back for Saturday’s trip to Coventry.

Luton’s Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu returned for the win at Millwall on Saturday after sitting out three games through injury.

Fred Onyedinma (ankle) and Admiral Muskwe (hamstring) are also available.

Midfielder Dan Potts and striker Danny Hylton, who has been struggling with a knee injury, will be assessed.

Boss Nathan Jones could stick with the same line-up which won 2-0 at The Den.