Plymouth to assess Ryan Hardie ahead of Bolton clash

Plymouth will assess striker Ryan Hardie ahead of hosting Bolton in Sky Bet League One.

Argyle’s 10-goal top scorer was forced to settle for a place on the bench in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Oxford due to illness.

And Plymouth’s medical team want to check on Hardie’s situation before deciding how much of a part he can play against Wanderers.

Swansea loanee Jordon Garrick could start again if Hardie is ruled out.

Bolton go into action without their manager on the touchline.

Boss Ian Evatt has been handed a one-match technical area ban after picking up four yellow cards.

Evatt’s latest caution came in Bolton’s 4-0 home loss to local rivals Wigan on Saturday.

Declan John (groin) and Kieran Lee (muscle injury) are both doubts, while Gethin Jones is a longer-term absentee with a fractured fibula.