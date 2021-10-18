Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Williams and Andy King doubtful as Bristol City face Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 3:52 pm
Bristol City’s Andy King came off against Bournemouth (Simon Galloway/PA)
Bristol City's Andy King came off against Bournemouth (Simon Galloway/PA)

Joe Williams and Andy King are doubts for Bristol City’s game with Nottingham Forest.

The pair were forced off in Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Bournemouth and are being assessed.

Robbie Cundy and Antoine Semenyo are still battling knee injuries, while Tommy Conway continues to recover following ankle surgery.

Boss Nigel Pearson returned to the dugout on Saturday after recovering from coronavirus.

Forest’s Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected to return soon.

Loic Mbe Soh is closer to a comeback from a thigh injury but the game at Ashton Gate may come too early.

Rodrigo Ely has suffered a minor ankle injury in training and will not be available.

Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager are still returning to fitness following an interrupted season which saw them needing to quarantine after international duty in September.

