Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Blades to monitor George Baldock ahead of Millwall clash

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 3:58 pm
Sheffield United will assess George Baldock (Joe Giddens/PA)
Sheffield United will assess George Baldock (Joe Giddens/PA)

Sheffield United will check on George Baldock ahead of their Sky Bet Championship game against Millwall.

The full-back missed the victory over Stoke on Saturday with a hamstring problem but he has resumed training and his progress is being monitored.

Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick both came off the bench to score late goals and win the match against the Potters, doing their chances of a recall to the starting line-up little harm.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic said in his pre-match press conference that he does not expect long-term absentee Jack O’Connell, out for the past 13 months with a serious knee injury, to return in 2021.

Millwall will assess Murray Wallace before travelling to Bramall Lane.

The wing-back was forced off with a foot injury midway through the second half of the defeat to Luton at the weekend.

Scott Malone (thigh) could be available against the Blades but Connor Mahoney (hamstring) is unlikely to feature until Saturday’s home game against Stoke.

Mason Bennett made his return from a back injury as a substitute against the Hatters and the forward should be involved once more.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal