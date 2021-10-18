Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tyrese Campbell in contention to return for Stoke against Bournemouth

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 4:12 pm
Stoke are expected to have Tyrese Campbell available for the visit of Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Stoke are expected to have Tyrese Campbell available for the visit of Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has not made a senior appearance for the Potters since December 2020 but is hoping to make the cut for the 18-man squad.

Campbell has come through four appearances in the under-23s so far in the past few weeks following his knee injury.

Alfie Doughty and Leo Ostigard are both expected to miss out through illness, while Morgan Fox continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Bournemouth could have new signing Robbie Brady available for the trip to Stoke.

The former Republic of Ireland international has over 160 Premier League appearances to his name and joined the south coast club as a free agent.

Brady has joined up with his team-mates already, although the match on Tuesday could come too soon for the 29-year-old.

Jefferson Lerma should be available after he missed the weekend’s match after coming back late from international duty with Columbia, while Lewis Cook continues to make progress from a long-term knee injury.

