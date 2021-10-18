Tyrese Campbell in contention to return for Stoke against Bournemouth

Stoke are expected to have Tyrese Campbell available for the visit of Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old has not made a senior appearance for the Potters since December 2020 but is hoping to make the cut for the 18-man squad.

Campbell has come through four appearances in the under-23s so far in the past few weeks following his knee injury.

Alfie Doughty and Leo Ostigard are both expected to miss out through illness, while Morgan Fox continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Bournemouth could have new signing Robbie Brady available for the trip to Stoke.

The former Republic of Ireland international has over 160 Premier League appearances to his name and joined the south coast club as a free agent.

Brady has joined up with his team-mates already, although the match on Tuesday could come too soon for the 29-year-old.

Jefferson Lerma should be available after he missed the weekend’s match after coming back late from international duty with Columbia, while Lewis Cook continues to make progress from a long-term knee injury.