Cambridge hopeful over Dimitar Mitov, Paul Digby and Joe Ironside fitness

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner is hopeful Dimitar Mitov, Paul Digby and Joe Ironside will overcome minor issues to face Sheffield Wednesday in Sky Bet League One.

Goalkeeper Mitov (back), midfielder Digby (knock) and forward Ironside (dead leg) each required assessment following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Ipswich.

U’s midfielder Jack Lankester missed the weekend game against his former club and remains sidelined due to a knock sustained in training.

Harrison Dunk, Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs are among those pushing for starts should Bonner opt for changes.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore expects to have midfielder Dennis Adeniran back available.

Adeniran missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at AFC Wimbledon due to a slight muscular problem.

Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson remain unavailable for the Owls due to injury, while George Byers, Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass are also still sidelined.

Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell could replace Joe Wildsmith in Wednesday’s goal after being an unused substitute at the weekend following his return from international duty.