Charlton almost at full strength for the visit of Accrington

Charlton are expected to be at almost full strength for the visit of Accrington in the Sky Bet League One on Tuesday.

However, the Addicks will continue to be without Jake Forster-Caskey, who remains a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Ryan Inniss is also expected to remain sidelined with a thigh problem.

Elliot Lee was withdrawn in the 20th minute during Charlton’s 2-1 defeat at Lincoln on the weekend and it remains to be seen whether he will recover in time.

Accrington will be without a number of senior players for the trip to London.

Forwards Joel Mumbongo and Joe Hardy are not expected to recover in time from long-term injuries – the latter has not played since September 11 while Hardy has not played yet this season.

Also sidelined is defender Harvey Rodgers, who has not made a first-team appearance since August.

Joe Pritchard is expected to miss out through injury.