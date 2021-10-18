Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlton almost at full strength for the visit of Accrington

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 4:34 pm
Elliot Lee could be sidelined for Charlton’s match against Accrington (Ashley Western/PA)
Charlton are expected to be at almost full strength for the visit of Accrington in the Sky Bet League One on Tuesday.

However, the Addicks will continue to be without Jake Forster-Caskey, who remains a long-term absentee with an ACL injury.

Ryan Inniss is also expected to remain sidelined with a thigh problem.

Elliot Lee was withdrawn in the 20th minute during Charlton’s 2-1 defeat at Lincoln on the weekend and it remains to be seen whether he will recover in time.

Accrington will be without a number of senior players for the trip to London.

Forwards Joel Mumbongo and Joe Hardy are not expected to recover in time from long-term injuries – the latter has not played since September 11 while Hardy has not played yet this season.

Also sidelined is defender Harvey Rodgers, who has not made a first-team appearance since August.

Joe Pritchard is expected to miss out through injury.

