Mansfield to assess Stephen McLaughlin and George Maris ahead of Port Vale clash

Mansfield duo George Maris and Stephen McLaughlin will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Port Vale.

Midfielder Maris is suffering with concussion and missed Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Northampton, while defender McLaughlin was substituted in that game because of an ankle problem.

Stephen Quinn and Tyrese Sinclair return from suspensions to boost the options available to Stags boss Nigel Clough but Will Forrester and Rhys Oates are doubts due to chest infections.

Kellan Gordon, James Perch, Richard Nartey and Ryan Stirk remain sidelined for the struggling hosts, who are winless in 10 league games.

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke could make changes after substitutions helped his high-flying side come from behind to beat Barrow.

On-loan winger Dennis Politic and defender Mal Benning each scored having come off the bench for the second half of Saturday’s 3-1 win.

Defender Ryan Johnson (knock) and forwards Devante Rodney (heel) and George Lloyd (illness) will be assessed after missing out at the weekend.

Veteran defender Leon Legge is still recovering from a knee injury.