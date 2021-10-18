Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new worries for Crawley boss John Yems ahead of Exeter visit

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 5:04 pm
John Yems has no new worries for the game (Steven Paston/PA)
John Yems has no new worries for the game (Steven Paston/PA)

Crawley boss John Yems could tinker with his side ahead of their game against Exeter.

The Reds have no fresh injury concerns, while Ashley Nadesan made his return as a second-half substitute against Sutton at the weekend and could be considered for a start.

Crawley are currently 12th in Sky Bet League Two and Yems’ side will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to the U’s.

They conceded in the 84th minute after striker Tom Nichols had missed a penalty just 10 minutes earlier.

Padraig Amond will be back in contention for Exeter.

The striker missed the Grecians’ clash with Newport on Saturday after being ineligible to face his parent club.

Boss Matt Taylor has hinted at changes to his squad and experimented with his formation at the weekend, switching to a back four.

Taylor reported “some tired bodies” in his squad post Newport and indicated some players are carrying knocks.

