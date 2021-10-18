Leyton Orient without Adam Thompson and Callum Reilly for Forest Green’s visit

Leyton Orient remain without Adam Thompson and Callum Reilly for the visit of Sky Bet League Two leaders Forest Green.

Orient boss Kenny Jackett is hopeful midfielder Reilly will be fit by the end of the month.

Defender Thompson has not played this season because of an ankle problem and could return in November.

Jackett reported no new injury concerns after Saturday’s goalless draw against Walsall.

Forest Green’s weekend win at Scunthorpe extended their unbeaten run of away games in the league to eight, a sequence stretching back to April.

Rovers boss Rob Edwards must decide whether to name an unchanged side after establishing a four-point lead at the top.

Striker Jake Young made his first league start of the season on Saturday after being surprisingly preferred to Matty Stevens.

Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife, sidelined since mid-August due to a collarbone injury, was back on the bench at Scunthorpe after Dan Sweeney was ruled out.