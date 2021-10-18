Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Regan Poole a doubt for Lincoln

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 5:12 pm
Lincoln’s Regan Poole is a doubt for his side’s Sky Bet League One clash with Wimbledon on Tuesday (Tim Goode/PA)
Lincoln’s Regan Poole is a doubt for his side’s Sky Bet League One clash with AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The right-back scored his first club goal in a 2-1 win over Charlton at the weekend, but Poole had sustained a dead leg earlier in the match and will be assessed ahead of the game.

If Poole is unable to feature, Timothy Eyoma is expected to play instead.

Otherwise manager Michael Appleton has no new injury concerns.

Dons duo Luke McCormick and Aaron Pressley could be pushing for starts.

The pair were doubts for Saturday’s 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday through illness and a thigh injury respectively but managed to come on for the final 30 minutes and could be fit enough to start.

Defender Will Nightingale has been ruled out for several weeks after slipping in training and damaging ankle ligaments.

George Marsh will also remain sidelined with a broken bone in his foot and Ollie Palmer has a calf strain.

