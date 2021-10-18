Three Shrewsbury supporters banned over alleged racist abuse

Shrewsbury have suspended three supporters from attending all fixtures as an allegation of racist abuse is investigated, the League One club have announced.

The Shrews have taken the move following an incident during Saturday’s 1-0 win over MK Dons at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Further to the allegations of racist abuse during our game on Saturday v MK Dons, Shrewsbury Town FC have today suspended 3 supporters from attending all fixtures with immediate effect, pending the outcome of a joint club/West Mercia Police investigation.”

The move was welcomed by MK Dons, who said on their official Twitter account: “Thank you to Shrewsbury Town and West Mercia Police for their swift action in dealing with Saturday’s abhorrent incident.

“There is no place for racism, or discrimination of any kind, in society and we will continue to play our part in reinforcing that message.”

The probe was launched after two people were ejected from the stadium during the game for allegedly making racist gestures.

A statement issued Shrewsbury’s official website on Saturday read: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is bitterly disappointed and deeply appalled to report two individuals were ejected from Montgomery Waters Meadow due to alleged racist gestures during our Sky Bet League One fixture with MK Dons this afternoon.

“Shrewsbury Town and West Mercia Police will now conduct full and detailed investigations. Should these allegations prove true, any individual guilty of these disgusting offences will receive a lifetime ban from all Shrewsbury Town fixtures.

“The club will work closely with West Mercia Police and will support any action suggested.

“Our football club has and always will have a zero-tolerance to any form of racism and discrimination. These behaviours aren’t welcome in our club or in any place in society.”