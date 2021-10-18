Stefan Johansen banned as QPR take on Blackburn

Stefan Johansen will miss QPR’s Championship clash with Blackburn through suspension.

The Norway midfielder picked up his fifth booking in Saturday’s 4-1 hammering at Fulham, ruling him out of Tuesday’s home league meeting with Blackburn.

Jimmy Dunne could come into contention to start as QPR bid to hit back to form after their west-London derby defeat.

Wing-back Sam McCallum managed an hour’s action before being replaced by Dunne in Saturday’s 4-1 west London derby thumping by Fulham, but has only just returned from hamstring trouble and might not be ready to start again from the off.

Harry Pickering could return to action for Blackburn after illness.

The 22-year-old defender sat out Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Coventry due to tonsillitis.

Tayo Edun replaced Pickering for the Coventry draw, and will be in contention to feature again.

Reda Khadra is also available again after a minor illness.