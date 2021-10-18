Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northampton set to stick with winning line-up for Stevenage clash

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 6:05 pm
Jon Brady could stick with a winning line-up (Nick Potts/PA)
Jon Brady could stick with a winning line-up (Nick Potts/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady could stick with a winning formula for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Stevenage.

Brady named an unchanged starting line-up for the 2-0 victory over Mansfield and after their first win in six games, he might be reluctant to tinker with the side.

Midfielder Jordan Flores is back in contention after overcoming a reaction to his second Covid jab.

“We expect Stevenage to come and be strong and we need to make sure we are strong in what we do,” Brady said.

Stevenage welcome midfielder Jake Taylor back from suspension for the trip.

Taylor was replaced by Jack Smith in the only change to the side thumped 3-0 at Oldham and he could come straight back into the line-up.

The Latics loss was a first defeat since stitching together a four-match unbeaten run and boss Alex Revell accepts his leaky defence must be addressed.

“It is really frustrating and a poor result. Last year we didn’t concede that many or concede those type of goals and it is a worry,” Revell said.

