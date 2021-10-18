Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle launch investigation into alleged racist gesture at Tottenham game

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 6:30 pm
The alleged incident took place during Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle have vowed to take “the strongest possible action” against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour following an allegation of a racist gesture made towards Tottenham fans.

The club and Northumbria Police are investigating a complaint in the wake of Sunday’s Premier League fixture at St James’ Park, which the visitors won 3-2.

A statement from Newcastle read: “Newcastle United is aware of an alleged racist gesture made by an individual towards Tottenham Hotspur supporters inside St James’ Park during Sunday’s match. An investigation is under way and the police have been made aware.

“Our message is clear – football is for everyone. Discrimination has absolutely no place in football, in the street, online or in wider society and we will not tolerate it under any circumstances.

“Newcastle United will pursue the strongest possible action against anyone involved in discriminatory behaviour and will support any efforts by the authorities to secure a criminal conviction.

“The club is adhering to the Premier League commitment regarding abusive and discriminatory conduct, which facilitates the banning of any fan found to have been involved in abusive and/or discriminatory conduct from all Premier League stadia.

“For this alleged incident to take place at a time when all Premier League clubs are visibly supporting the No Room For Racism campaign shows the work we all have ahead of us, to which we remain absolutely committed.

“If you see discrimination, challenge it, report it, change it. There is no place for abusive or discriminatory conduct anywhere in football; we are United as One.”

Northumbria Police have warned they will take “swift and robust action” against those found guilty of discriminatory offences.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are investigating an alleged racist incident during Newcastle United’s home fixture with Tottenham at St James’ Park on Sunday.

“Enquiries are ongoing with the club to identify anyone involved and ascertain whether criminal offences have been committed.

“As a force, we do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities and are committed to taking swift and robust action against perpetrators.”

The alleged incident happened during an eventful afternoon at St James’ in the club’s first game under their new Saudi-backed owners, with play being suspended for 20 minutes during the first half because of a medical emergency in the stands.

