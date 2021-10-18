Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Gary Neville accuses Newcastle of ’employment abuse’ over Steve Bruce treatment

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 9:16 pm Updated: October 18, 2021, 9:44 pm
Steve Bruce has been treated unfairly by Newcastle’s new owners, says Gary Neville (PA)
Steve Bruce has been treated unfairly by Newcastle’s new owners, says Gary Neville (PA)

Gary Neville believes the way his former team-mate Steve Bruce has been treated by Newcastle’s new owners would be considered “employment abuse” in any other industry.

Bruce had been kept in the dark over his future following the Saudi Arabia-based consortium’s takeover before effectively being told to carry on as manager until further notice at the end of last week, ahead of the Magpies’ 3-2 home loss to Tottenham on Sunday.

“I think this thing now with Steve Bruce is totally wrong,” Neville said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “If this was any other industry, any other walk of life, it would be classed as employment abuse.

“The employer would be in serious trouble with their employee, they absolutely would. They would be in big trouble. You’ve got to show, and demonstrate, decency.”

It was widely thought that Bruce’s days were numbered after Amanda Staveley’s consortium completed its takeover on October 7.

But he remains at the helm as the new owners continue to assess their options and, despite heavy criticism from a large section of fans, he has vowed to fight for the job handed to him by previous owner Mike Ashley in July 2019.

Neville added: “I’m not talking about the criticism from the Newcastle fans, I’m talking about the ongoing situation, the leaks, the things that have happened in the last week, two weeks, four weeks, six weeks.

Amanda Staveley's Saudi Arabia-backed consortium completed its takeover of Newcastle last Thursday
Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover on October 7 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It is not fair on a brilliant man, a great football man, a great player, a manager who has had 1000 games. He deserves to be treated with decency.

“Football managers get the crack, Steve Bruce will get the crack. If you’re going to sack him, pay him up the full money, don’t resist it, do the right thing and move on.

“If you’re not going to sack him, tell him and at least be clear about what you’re going to do, so at least the fans can start having a go at you.

“Stop using Steve Bruce as what would be a shield for the criticism at that football club.”

Newcastle were not available for comment when contacted by the PA news agency on Monday evening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]