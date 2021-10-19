Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2007: England drop Andrew Strauss for Sri Lanka Test tour

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 6:02 am
Andrew Strauss was dropped for England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka on this day in 2007 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Andrew Strauss was dropped for England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka on this day in 2007.

Middlesex opener Strauss, 30, missed out on the three-match series just a month after being awarded a year-long central contract by England.

Chairman of selectors David Graveney said: “Andrew hasn’t performed to the level he can do in terms of play. He’s extremely disappointed, understandably, and it would be strange if he wasn’t.

Cricket – 2012 Investec Test Series – Second Test – England v West Indies – Day Two – Trent Bridge
Andrew Strauss scored over 7,000 runs in a 100-Test career and led England to Ashes success both home and away (Rui Vieira/PA)

“But he’s a fighter and we believe he will come back into the frame very quickly.

Strauss made an instant impact on his Test debut in 2004, making scores of 112 and 83 against New Zealand after replacing injured England captain Michael Vaughan.

He became only the fourth man to score a century at Lord’s on his debut.

Strauss scored 126 in his native South Africa the following winter to become only the seventh Test player to record a hundred on his home and away debut.

Cricket – England World Cup squad announcement – Oval
England chairman of selectors David Graveney backed Andrew Strauss to bounce back after being omitted from the 2007 tour of Sri Lanka (Sean Dempsey/PA)

He captained both Test and limited-overs teams, but his form dipped through 2007 and he was eventually dropped from the Test team after playing 43 matches.

Strauss was recalled for the 2008 tour of New Zealand and re-established himself in the England side with a career-best 177 at Napier.

He was appointed England captain on a permanent basis for the 2008–09 tour of the West Indies after Kevin Pietersen’s resignation and oversaw a 2-1 Ashes victory over Australia the following summer.

England retained the Ashes in the 2009-10 series in Australia with a 3-1 victory.

The win saw Strauss join Mike Brearley and Len Hutton as the only England captains to win the Ashes both home and away, and his side demolished India 4-0 in 2011 to top the Test world rankings.

At the age of 35, Strauss announced his retirement from cricket on August 29, 2012 following his 100th Test.

Strauss made 7,037 Test runs at an average of 40.91 and held the position of director of England cricket between May 2015 and October 2018. He was knighted in September 2019.

