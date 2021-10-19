Swansea boss Russell Martin looks set to name unchanged side for West Brom clash

Swansea could be unchanged for the visit of Sky Bet Championship high-flyers West Brom.

Head coach Russell Martin was full of praise for his side after thrashing local rivals Cardiff 3-0 on Sunday – their biggest win of the season.

Olivier Ntcham showed he had fully recovered from a hamstring problem with an impressive cameo off the bench against Cardiff.

Striker Michael Obafemi remains Swansea’s only injury concern after missing out on the derby success.

West Brom will assess Alex Mowatt after the midfielder was forced off during Friday’s derby victory over Birmingham.

Mowatt has been struggling with a bruised toe that had made him a doubt for the Blues game.

Grady Diangana is set to miss out again as the winger has only just returned to training following a hamstring injury.

Rayhaan Tulloch has suffered another groin injury that will keep him out for two to three weeks, while Dara O’Shea is a long-term absentee with a fractured ankle.