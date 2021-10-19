Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Magpies fans welcoming Saudi takeover shows ‘sickness at heart of football’ – MP

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 2:50 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 2:56 pm
Newcastle fans celebrate confirmation of the Saudi-led takeover of the club (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The welcoming of a Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle by many of the club’s supporters is evidence of the “sickness at the heart of football”, according to a member of a key parliamentary committee.

The Magpies were sold to a consortium including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on October 7, leading to scenes of wild celebration in the city.

The deal has been heavily criticised by groups such as Amnesty International, which has pointed to the country’s appalling human rights record.

A United Nations report said the Saudi state was responsible for the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the country’s consulate in Turkey in October 2018.

A declassified US intelligence report published in February concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman – the chair of the PIF – had likely approved the killing or capture of Khashoggi.

However, the PIF has given legally binding assurances, which have been accepted by the Premier League, that the Saudi state will have no control over the club.

Scottish National Party MP John Nicolson, who sits on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, said during a hearing: “I’m trying to imagine what it must be like to be Jamal Khashoggi’s widow, when her husband has been chopped up and murdered…. and she sees numpties dancing around in cod-Arabic dresses outside Newcastle United. That must be heart-rending.

Newcastle takeover
Jubilant Newcastle fans celebrated the club’s Saudi takeover outside the stadium on October 7 (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

“It made me as an outsider watching it think there was nobody who could have taken over that club – no matter the level of evil of the person who took over – that would have resulted in anything other than celebration for large numbers of Newcastle supporters.

“That’s a kind of sickness at the heart of football, isn’t it?”

The Newcastle United Supporters’ Trust has been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

Club director Amanda Staveley said in an interview on October 7, when the takeover was confirmed, that there was “clear separation” between the PIF and the Saudi state.

