Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho out of Cardiff clash due to Covid

Fulham have confirmed Fabio Carvalho tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Craven Cottage clash with Cardiff.

Carvalho returned to training on Monday, but Fulham boss Marco Silva said the 19-year-old had a “bad reaction” to the virus and has to build up his physical condition.

Joe Bryan and Ivan Cavaleiro are both out after picking up injuries in the weekend victory over QPR, but Kenny Tete could return to the squad after a two-month absence.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Harry Wilson are both expected to start against their former team on Wednesday.

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy is under huge pressure to upset the odds with six straight Sky Bet Championship defeats placing his future in grave doubt.

McCarthy has no new injury concerns after Sunday’s sobering 3-0 defeat to south Wales rivals Swansea.

Wing-backs Perry Ng and Joel Bagan could come into consideration as McCarthy seeks to address defensive issues that have seen Cardiff concede 13 goals in four games.

Will Vaulks and Rubin Colwill could also be beneficiaries of any Bluebirds’ reshuffle.