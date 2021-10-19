Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson ruled out of England’s autumn Tests

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 4:20 pm Updated: October 19, 2021, 5:42 pm
Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson will both miss the autumn internationals (John Walton/Adam Davy/PA).
England were coming to terms with a day of grim injury updates after Luke Cowan-Dickie and Anthony Watson were ruled out of the entire Autumn Nations Series.

Cowan-Dickie has fallen to the ankle problem sustained in Exeter’s victory at Wasps on Saturday and has been replaced in Eddie Jones’ 34-man squad for the Tests against Tonga, Australia and South Africa by Jamie George.

And in another seismic blow to England, Watson will also miss the autumn and potentially even the Six Nations after Bath confirmed he ruptured his ACL during Sunday’s home rout by Saracens.

The only ray of light on an otherwise bleak afternoon was that Maro Itoje’s shoulder injury, incurred at the Recreation Ground on Sunday, is not serious and he should be available to face Tonga at Twickenham on November 6.

The PA news agency understands that Itoje is being monitored on a daily basis and he has yet to be ruled out of this weekend’s match against Wasps.

Eddie Jones' plans have changed
Eddie Jones’ plans have changed (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Otherwise, Jones must now revise his plans after losing two guaranteed starters – both of them Test Lions.

Cowan-Dickie established himself as England’s first-choice hooker during this year’s Six Nations and went on to make three appearances for Warren Gatland’s men against South Africa in the summer, starting the first and second instalments of the series.

While losing him is a setback to the team’s prospects this autumn, Jones has a ready-made replacement in George, the 59-cap Saracens veteran who was contentiously left out of the original squad announced on Monday.

Along with fellow old guard the Vunipola brothers and George Ford, George has been given orders by Jones to show hunger or risk being overlooked for a third World Cup.

All four players have been in outstanding club form since being ignored for a wider training squad named a month ago but Jones has pivoted towards youth with France 2023 in mind.

Anthony Watson faces a spell on the sidelines
Anthony Watson faces a spell on the sidelines (David Davies/PA)

“Eddie Jones has called up Saracens hooker Jamie George to the squad, which will meet on Monday to travel to Jersey for a five-day training camp as they prepare for the fixtures,” a Rugby Football Union statement read.

Watson also started the first and second Lions Tests against South Africa and his absence will leave Jonny May, Adam Radwan and Tommy Freeman to battle it out for the two wing slots, unless Jones calls up additional cover in the position.

Bath are consulting a knee specialist to put in place a recovery plan for the 27-year-old and have yet to set a return date for a player who previously overcame two ruptured Achilles.

“We are all feeling Anthony’s disappointment right now,” director of rugby Stuart Hooper said.

“He is a remarkable athlete who will put as much work into his rehabilitation as he does into his on-field performance. We know Anthony will come back stronger from this and we will support him every step of the way.”

Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has been called up by Jones as Watson’s replacement.

