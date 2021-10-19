Preston forward Sean Maguire could return from injury against Coventry

Preston forward Sean Maguire could be back in contention for their game with Coventry.

Head coach Frankie McAvoy told the club website that he is hopeful Maguire, who missed Saturday’s draw with Derby through injury, will be available but said “we just need to wait and see”.

Ali McCann (ankle) and Matthew Olosunde (Achilles) are nearing returns but could miss the Coventry clash.

Ched Evans remains out for the Lilywhites with a foot injury.

Coventry could be boosted by the return of Ian Maatsen at Deepdale.

The left-back missed the draw against Blackburn at the weekend through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season.

The Sky Blues are still without striker Matty Godden, who is serving the second match of a two-game suspension.

Godden is banned after admitting a simulation charge from the FA after he won a penalty against Fulham earlier this month.