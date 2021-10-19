Oxford see off Shrewsbury in the absence of Karl Robinson

Long-range shots from Mark Sykes and Cameron Brannagan brought Oxford a 2-0 victory in the absence of boss Karl Robinson, continuing Shrewsbury’s miserable away run in Sky Bet League One.

Steve Cotterill’s men had managed just one point on their travels this season, and although they had the better of a dull first half, they were undone straight after the restart.

Sykes netted a minute into the second half with an angled 25-yard drive that beat everybody, including goalkeeper Marko Marosi, as it arrowed into the bottom corner.

Brannagan also struck from outside the area, with a low 25-yard shot in the 87th minute.

Oxford head coach Robinson watched the game at home while awaiting the results of a test for Covid-19, after feeling unwell.

The visitors made the better start, with Tom Bloxham side-footing Dan Udoh’s cross wide of the far post.

At the other end Aaron Pierre’s block denied home striker Matty Taylor.

In the second half Brannagan squandered two good chances to increase Oxford’s lead before making it third time lucky and converting late on.