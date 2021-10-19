Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Pell at the double to set up Accrington’s win at Charlton

By Press Association
October 19, 2021, 9:52 pm
Cheltenham Town’s Alfie May (left) and Callum Wright (right) battle for the ball with Colchester United’s Harry Pell during the Sky Bet League Two match at Jonny-Rocks Stadium, Cheltenham. Picture date: Saturday April 24, 2021.
Accrington midfielder Harry Pell scored twice as his side won a thrilling Sky Bet League One encounter with Charlton 3-2 at The Valley.

A cagey opening period came to life in the 10th minute when Pell curled a free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards.

Charlton got themselves back on level terms after 31 minutes, David Morgan putting the ball into his own goal after the visitors failed to adequately clear Alex Gilbey’s cross.

John Coleman’s side nearly regained their advantage just three minutes later through another Pell free-kick – but this time it struck the crossbar.

Accrington did then restore their lead in the 57th minute, Pell finding himself unmarked at the back post to tap home.

Ethan Hamilton appeared to have made the points safe for the visitors when he scored his team’s third goal in the 66th minute with a shot from the edge of the box.

But, with the game seemingly out of reach, Jayden Stockley finished smartly to give the hosts a lifeline in the 78th minute.

Charlton pushed for a late equaliser and went close through Josh Davison and Conor Washington – but Accrington held on.

